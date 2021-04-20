3AW
European Super League competition sparks worldwide outrage

40 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for European Super League competition sparks worldwide outrage

Fans are outraged with the announcement 12 of Europe’s biggest teams have agreed to form their own European Super League competition.

It is a separate competition to the current UEFA-ran Champions League and Europa League tournaments.

The UK government said it will try and stop the European Super League football competition from going ahead.

Former Socceroo and broadcaster, Craig Foster, told Dee Dee Dunleavy he was very unhappy with the plan.

“They (fans) are calling the teams the dirty dozen,” he said.

“It is against the principles of open competitions that European football has respected for over 100 odd years.

“It can be damaging to the domestic leagues and excludes so many clubs from around Europe to have the opportunity to play at the highest level.”

Mr Foster said the announcement wasn’t unexpected.

Press PLAY for more on what is happening. 

 

