Every Australian to get free COVID-19 vaccine if world-leading trial is successful

All Australians will be offered a free COVID-19 vaccine if a world-leading trial out of Oxford University is successful.

The federal government has signed a Letter of Intent with UK pharmaceutical company AstraZenica, who is working with Oxford University on the vaccine.

Federal Industry, Science and Technology Minister Karen Andrews says the British vaccine is the global front-runner.

“We believe that the University of Oxford vaccine is a leading candidate at the moment and we are preparing for that,” she told Ross and Russel.

“It’s right to be optimistic, but we also need to proceed with caution.”

The Oxford vaccine is currently heading into phase three trials, where it will be tested on more than 30,000 people.

Researchers are hopeful the vaccine could be approved by the end of 2020.

If the vaccine is successful, Ms Andrews said the Australian government intends to produce it domestically.

The government has also set up the Vaccine and Treatment Strategy, guided by medical and industry experts, which will help determine the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for use in Australia.

