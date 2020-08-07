EVERY VCE student to have COVID-19 impacts assessed ahead of ATAR
Every VCE student will be individually assessed on how COVID-19 has impacted their study this year before they’re given their ATAR.
Education minister James Merlino announced the news on Friday.
He said special consideration will be given to every student.
The Victorian government is also spending $28.5 million on mental health support in schools.
1500 staff will also undergo mental health training.
Mental health practitioners will be rolled out in every specialist school in the state.
Year 12 students have faced unprecedented challenges this year, with on-again, off-again, classes at school leading some to call for this year’s ATAR to be abandoned.