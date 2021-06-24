Every Victorian household to get another bin under new plan

Victorian households will soon get purple-lidded bins for glass as the state shifts to a four-bin waste system.

The state government has given 79 councils a total of $127 million to buy new bins and change recycling processes to better separate waste.

The aim is for every home in Victoria to have four bins by the end of the decade.

President of the Australian Council of Recycling, Peter Tamblyn, says “the intention is to clean up the recycling material streams”.

“Australians generally are very, very conscientious recyclers on the whole .What has been lacking is the ability to sort those materials and process those materials in the best way possible.

“That’s a good thing.”

