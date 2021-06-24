3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Every Victorian household to get..

Every Victorian household to get another bin under new plan

1 hour ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Every Victorian household to get another bin under new plan

Victorian households will soon get purple-lidded bins for glass as the state shifts to a four-bin waste system.

The state government has given 79 councils a total of $127 million to buy new bins and change recycling processes to better separate waste.

The aim is for every home in Victoria to have four bins by the end of the decade.

President of the Australian Council of Recycling, Peter Tamblyn, says “the intention is to clean up the recycling material streams”.

“Australians generally are very, very conscientious recyclers on the whole .What has been lacking is the ability to sort those materials and process those materials in the best way possible.

“That’s a good thing.”

Press PLAY below to hear more of what Mr Tamblyn thinks about the plan

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332