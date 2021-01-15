‘Everyone is keen to get it up and running’: State government push for more international students

The Andrews’ government is working on a plan to allow more international students to enter the state.

The Australian reports the state government will push their federal counterparts to increase the number of international student arrivals by creating a separate entry quota.

CEO of the International Education Association of Australia Phil Honeywood says we face losing them if we don’t open up.

“What will happen is they will vote with their feet and go to Canada and the UK,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“An international student is here for an average of four to five year, it’s not just the money, it’s the reputation as a welcoming country.”

Mr Honeywood says another benefit to accepting more students is while they are here they often take up jobs such as farm work.

“The put the backpack on and pick fruit,” he said.

“If you talk to any farmer they will tell there a lot of international students doing the fruit and vegetable picks over the long, three month, summer holiday.”

State education minister James Merlino says there has been cooperation from the federal government.

“Everyone knows how important international education is.

“When it’s safe to do so, we’ll start increasing the number of students that can return.

“Everyone is keen to get it up and running.”

