‘Everyone needs to stay calm’: Schools sent Plan B amid NAPLAN concerns

More than 900 Victorian schools have a Plan B in case the NAPLAN online system fails this week.

There were difficulties in logging on during recent practice tests.

Pen and paper tests have been sent to more than 900 Victorian schools, just “in case”.

Sue Bell, President Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals, told Ross and Quarters she still doesn’t think the back-up tests will be needed.

And if they are, “it shouldn’t create too many dramas”.

“I hope we don’t have any panic this week because everyone needs to stay calm,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“It’s just a test in a moment in time.”

NAPLAN — the National Assessment Program of Literacy and Numeracy — is a series of tests focused on basic skills run annually, Australia-wide.