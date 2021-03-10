Excavator ‘firebombed’ at controversial development site in Melbourne’s south-east

RED HOT TIP CONFIRMED

An excavator at a controversial development in Melbourne’s south-east has been set alight overnight.

Residents and the Bayside Council were in a VCAT fight over the development, but before VCAT reached a decision, and as the council prepared heritage protections for the properties, demolition began.

Martin told Neil Mitchell the Hampton site is a source of conflict in the community, with four Edwardian houses demolished to make way for the development.

“Last night the excavator currently bulldozing two of the house was firebombed and destroyed,” he said.

Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the fire.

They were called to the Service Street site just after 1.30am, where they found the machinery ablaze.

The exact circumstances of the fire are unknown, but it is being treated as suspicious.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.