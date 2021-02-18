Excitement builds as crowds return to the Australian Open

The Australian Open will welcome back crowds today, capped at 50 per cent, for the last four days of the tournament.

Just under 7500 fans will be permitted into Melbourne Park as Victoria emerges from it’s five day snap lockdown.

American tennis icon Jim Courier says it’s been a fortnight unlike any other.

“There’s not many things that at this stage of my life that I get to do for the first time,” he told Ross and Russell on 3AW Breakfast.

“This is definitely a memorable experience.”

The good news comes as world number one and last remaining Aussie in the singles draw, Ash Barty lost in controversial circumstances on Wednesday afternoon.

Courier says she can hold her head high.

“(She) won the warm up tournament, made it to the quarters, had a little bit of bad luck in the match.

“You’re a champ, and you’re going to be one hear in Australia one day.”

