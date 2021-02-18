3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Excitement builds as crowds return to the Australian Open

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Category|Sportinterest|tennisPresenter|Ross&Russel
Article image for Excitement builds as crowds return to the Australian Open

The Australian Open will welcome back crowds today, capped at 50 per cent, for the last four days of the tournament.

Just under 7500 fans will be permitted into Melbourne Park as Victoria emerges from it’s five day snap lockdown.

American tennis icon Jim Courier says it’s been a fortnight unlike any other.

“There’s not many things that at this stage of my life that I get to do for the first time,” he told Ross and Russell on 3AW Breakfast.

“This is definitely a memorable experience.”

The good news comes as world number one and last remaining Aussie in the singles draw, Ash Barty lost in controversial circumstances on Wednesday afternoon.

Courier says she can hold her head high.

“(She) won the warm up tournament, made it to the quarters, had a little bit of bad luck in the match.

“You’re a champ, and you’re going to be one hear in Australia one day.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Ross and Russel
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332