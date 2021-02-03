3AW
Excitement grows over latest road safety technology in cars

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Excitement grows over latest road safety technology in cars

It’s claimed all new cars in the European Union and United Kingdom will be fitted with Intelligent Speed Assistance technology by 2022.

Some of the technology will physically prevent cars from travelling above the speed limit.

Associate Professor Michael Fitzharris, from the Monash University Accident Research Centre, told Tom Elliott it was exciting news and would cut the road toll once it arrived in Australia.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said.

“They are talking large numbers in Europe.”

Tom Elliott pointed out it would mark the end of the speeding fine, which may not sit overly well with government.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

