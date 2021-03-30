EXCLUSIVE: Daryl Somers says he ‘deeply regrets any hurt’ felt by Kamahl

Daryl Somers says he is “deeply regrets any hurt” felt by Kamahl as a result of his experiences on Hey Hey It’s Saturday.

In an exclusive statement provided to Neil Mitchell, former host Daryl Somers said he “appreciates that “in the context of modern society some material from the past is plainly inappropriate”.

It comes after musician, Kamahl, revealed he felt “humiliated’ by racist jokes on the variety show.

Kamahl will speak on air with Neil Mitchell later this morning.

FULL STATEMENT FROM DARYL SOMERS:

Dear All,

I am currently in the middle of recording Dancing with the Stars: All Stars, but I thought I should acknowledge the recent media commentary regarding historical footage of Hey Hey It’s Saturday that people have understandably found offensive. I want to make it very clear that I and all members of the Hey Hey team do not condone racism in any form. I have always considered Kamahl a friend and supporter of the show, so I deeply regret any hurt felt by him as a result of anything that took place on the programme in the past. I wholeheartedly support diversity in the Australian entertainment industry and I am committed to continuous learning and development in that regard.

Hey Hey It’s Saturday never set out to offend anybody but always strived to provide family entertainment. I am proud of the fact that it was the longest running comedy/variety programme on Australian television lasting for thirty years. I certainly appreciate, however, that in the context of modern society some material from the past is plainly inappropriate, and would not go to air today.

(Image: Nine/Hey Hey It’s Saturday)