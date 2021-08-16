Hospital backflip leaves family shattered

Yet another family preparing to farewell a loved one is pleading with government for an exemption on compassionate reasons.

Lina De Petro’s brother has flown to Australia to say goodbye to his dying mother, but is being denied entry into the hospital.

“Literally, about an hour ago, the hospital has done an about face and said they’re not going to allow him to enter,” she said.

She explained the heartbreaking situation on Monday.

