Expect delays: Chaos predicted on Melbourne roads this weekend

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead plan ahead before travelling this weekend, with numerous roadworks and events expected to cause long delays.

Chris Miller from VicRoads warned “planning is required” before heading out on Melbourne’s roads this weekend.

The southbound left-turn lanes on High Street, Reservoir will be closed from 11pm tonight at the level crossing.

Overnight on Saturday, parking changes will be made on Swan Street, Richmond, with 24/7 clearways extended on the street between Punt Road and Botherambo Street.

Outbound lanes on the Monash Freeway will be closed between Toorak Road and Clyde Road from 6.30pm, with a full freeway closure in place from 8.30pm to 1am due to a charity run.

From 10pm on Sunday night, the Princes Freeway will be closed inbound at the Geelong Road exit ramp.

For more info on road closures go to traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au.

