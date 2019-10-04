Expect delays this weekend: Major road closures, buses replacing trains on five lines

Victorians have been warned to brace for delays on the road and rail this weekend, with the Victorian government’s spring construction blitz expected to cause chaos.

ROAD CLOSURES:

Toorak Road: Toorak Road will be closed between Elizabeth Street and Monash Freeway from 9pm Friday until 5am Monday due to level crossing removal works.

Madden Grove, Burnley: Closed 10.30pm Friday to 10.30am Sunday.

Around the Bay cycling event on Sunday: Lane closures and changed traffic condiitions on sections of 300km route around Port Phillip Bay: lanes to be closed on West Gate Bridge, Dromana and Sorrento, among others.

Princes Highway: Closed between Tower Road and Werribee River from 10pm to 5am Sunday night

METRO TRAIN CHANGES:

Alamein, Belgrave and Lilydale lines: Buses replacing trains between Parliament and Camberwell from 8.20pm Friday until last train Sunday.

Glen Waverley line: Buses replacing trains between Parliament and Glen Waverley from 8.20pm Friday until last service on Sunday.

Sunbury line: Buses are already replacing trains between Flagstaff and Sunshine, regular service resumes Saturday 12th October.

REGIONAL TRAIN CHANGES:

Ballarat line: Coaches replace trains between Southern Cross and Bacchus Marsh/Melton until last train Friday.

Geelong line: Buses replace trains on sections of the line until last train Friday.

Bendigo line: Coaches replace trains between Southern Cross and Gisbourne until last train Friday.

Warrnambool line: Coaches replace trains between Southern Cross and Warrnambool until last service Friday.

TRAM CHANGES:

Route 70, 75 and City Circle: No trams running between Russell Street and Elizabeth Street until last service Monday. Passengers will need to walk around the work zone.