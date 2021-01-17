Infectious diseases expert decodes confusion around COVID-19 vaccines

An infectious diseases expert says discussion around COVID-19 vaccines has done nothing but “mislead and confuse”.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services, Associate Professor Paul Griffin, cut through the jargon to explain the current vaccine situation.

He says deaths among elderly people given the Pfizer vaccine in Norway are not cause for concern.

“Unfortunately some people in their 80s are going to not make it for very long after getting the vaccine because that would have happened anyway,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If it was thought to be related we would have escalated this and probably halted the vaccine rollout, but it’s not thought to be related.

“We’re very confident these events aren’t caused by the vaccine.”

Professor Griffin also cleared up confusion around the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca jab, which was found to be more effective when people were given one half dose of the vaccine, followed by a full dose.

“70 per cent (effective), that’s the number we should be talking about,” he said.

“There will be a lot more data, and that’s part of the reason our government is waiting.”

Professor Griffin says he confident any vaccine rolled out in Australia will be safe and effective.

“Our regulator is notorious for being of a very high standard. If they approve this vaccine then it’s the right thing to do.”

