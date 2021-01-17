3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Infectious diseases expert decodes confusion..

Infectious diseases expert decodes confusion around COVID-19 vaccines

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Infectious diseases expert decodes confusion around COVID-19 vaccines

An infectious diseases expert says discussion around COVID-19 vaccines has done nothing but “mislead and confuse”.

Director of infectious diseases at Mater Health Services, Associate Professor Paul Griffin, cut through the jargon to explain the current vaccine situation.

He says deaths among elderly people given the Pfizer vaccine in Norway are not cause for concern.

“Unfortunately some people in their 80s are going to not make it for very long after getting the vaccine because that would have happened anyway,” he told Ross and Russel.

“If it was thought to be related we would have escalated this and probably halted the vaccine rollout, but it’s not thought to be related.

“We’re very confident these events aren’t caused by the vaccine.”

Professor Griffin also cleared up confusion around the effectiveness of the AstraZeneca jab, which was found to be more effective when people were given one half dose of the vaccine, followed by a full dose.

“70 per cent (effective), that’s the number we should be talking about,” he said.

“There will be a lot more data, and that’s part of the reason our government is waiting.”

Professor Griffin says he confident any vaccine rolled out in Australia will be safe and effective.

“Our regulator is notorious for being of a very high standard. If they approve this vaccine then it’s the right thing to do.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332