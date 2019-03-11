3AW
Expert warns against strike for higher wages

2 hours ago
Ross Greenwood
Strike action over pay rises is set to take place at Telstra and Chemist Warehouse.

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO James Pearson tells Ross Greenwood Australia has the second highest minimum wage in the world.

“If we’re gonna have a demonstration… demanding increased wages when not all businesses have the capacity to pay.

“One person’s wage rise is gonna cost another person their job.”

Click PLAY below to listen to the full interview

