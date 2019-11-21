Explained: The laws around Uber’s plan to start recording conversations

Uber will start recording conversations as part of a plan to improve safety by the ride-sharing giant.

Initial testing will start in Brazil and Mexico but could be extended to other countries, including Australia.

Ross and John checked in with barrister Matt Collins QC to find out the legalities of recording conversations in Victoria.

“You can record a conversation your are a party to, but you can’t communicate it to anyone else without their consent,” he said.

“Once you see the sign you can either get in the car, or choose not to get in the car.

“Once you’re in the car and you know you’re being recorded, you have consented forever to them using your conversations.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Matt Collins QC chatting with Ross and John