Window shattering explosion rocks suburban street

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A firebombed car caused such an explosion it shattered a house window in a quiet suburban street.

The Rumour File was told this morning a dumped car went up in flames after sitting in the street for two months, despite repeated reports to police and the council.

Police have confirmed they’re investigating reports of a car being set alight in Roslyn Street, Strathmore around 10.15 last night.

Moonee Valley Crime Investigation Unit detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.