Explosive interview: VicPol division emerges as angry union boss Gatt sticks up for Fitzroy cops

The police union has strongly hit back at claims the officers involved in a raid that left a man injured in Fitzroy on Saturday failed to properly identify themselves.

Nik Dimopoulos claims he believed he was the victim of a home invasion when officers raided his Johnston Street home as part of a search for a suspected carjacker.

He had his arm broken in multiple places while being arrested.

Victoria Police issued an immediate apology, with senior command saying they’re appalled by the incident.

“We recognise and acknowledge that we made a mistake both in terms of going into someone’s home and arresting the wrong person.

“We’re very sorry both about the decision to go into that premise and also the injuries that have been sustained by the gentleman.

– Police Asst. Commissioner Luke Cornelius after the incident

But Police Association secretary Wayne Gatt told Neil Mitchell there are recordings of police properly identifying themselves before lawfully entering the premises.

“I’m not appalled by what our members did. I’m proud of what our members did,” Mr Gatt said.

“Our members went out and did their job and made an arrest as the community would expect them to do.

“We don’t think Victoria Police should back away from supporting us doing our jobs.”

