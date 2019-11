Has the term “location, location” taken on a whole new meaning?

The Rumour File was alerted to the sale of a hot piece of property by “To Die For”, with views of Botany Bay, that could fetch thousands upon thousands of dollars.

The sandstone structure is only small, but can fit eight people.

There’s no window views of the ocean.

But the likely occupants won’t need them.

It’s a mausoleum at a Sydney cemetery.