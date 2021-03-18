3AW
Climate protest causes chaos at busy CBD intersection

7 hours ago
3AW Breakfast + Neil Mitchell
Article image for Climate protest causes chaos at busy CBD intersection

An Extinction Rebellion protest caused headaches for motorists this morning.

Protesters drove a truck into the centre of the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets, and parked it on the tram tracks.

There were only a handful of protesters involved, but it took police almost two hours to clear the intersection.

Two men involved in the protest are now in police custody.


It comes ahead of a week of planned Extinction Rebellion protests, with protesters planning to camp in the CBD.

One of the protesters, Timothy Neville, says he understands the action will hurt already struggling businesses.

“I certainly apologise to all the commuters and workers who are on their way to the city next week,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We don’t mean to inconvenience individuals but this is, I guess, a last resort. This is for your kids and for them to have a safe future.”

Press PLAY below for more. 

3AW Breakfast + Neil Mitchell
News
