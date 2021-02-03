Extinction Rebellion protesters hit the streets of Yarraville

Extinction Rebellion protesters will hit the streets of Yarraville this afternoon, taking aim at ExxonMobil.

Climate activist Catherine Strong told Tom Elliott they were putting Exxon Mobil on notice.

“We want ExxonMobil to know that we have our eye on them,” she said.

Tom Elliott said the company was simply fulfilling a demand.

“It is easy to go after the ExxonMobil’s of the world and say ‘you produced the oil, you’re responsible for all this’ but ExxonMobil only produces oil because we, the public, demand it,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive