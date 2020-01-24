Extinction Rebellion protesters target Australian Open

Extinction Rebellion protesters will stage a silent vigil tonight to raise the issue of climate change.

The group’s Brad Homewood said it had been a catastrophic summer and tonight’s protest is “non-disruptive action” using the Australian Open.

He said they wouldn’t disrupt patrons at the tennis.

The group are also raising money for bushfire affected communities.

“On this trajectory Tom, centre court could be unplayable within years,” he told Tom Elliott.

“We have already seen elite players pull out of tennis matches because air has been unbreathable due to bushfires.

“We are also backing up Greta’s call for Roger Federer to disassociate with sponsor Credit Suisse.

“Our first key demand is for the government to declare a climate and ecological emergency.”

