Extremist vegan group demands worldwide ‘carbon tax’ on red meat

An extremist vegan group from the Netherlands is pressuring the United Nations to impose a carbon tax on meat.

And from all reports the proposal is being taken seriously.

Matt Journeaux, Acting Federal Secretary Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union, told 3AW he hoped it wasn’t.

“I seriously hope not, Tom,” he said.

“Obviously meat is an important part of everyone’s diet and it should be readily available.”

