EXTREME HEAT | Melbourne facing hottest day since Black Saturday

Melbourne is facing its hottest day since Black Saturday.

A sweltering top of 44° is forecast for Melbourne on Friday, which would break the December heat record set in 1876.

The hottest part of the day isn’t expected until about 5pm, with a cool change arriving late into the evening (predicted top of 27° at 11am).

It’s a day of total fire ban across Victoria.

Yarra Trams has preemptively announced service changes to cope with the heat.

Heat will continue to build over #SouthAustralia today before moving across #Victoria on Friday ahead of a cold front and associated cool change. Many locations are likely to break December max temp records on Friday as severe to extreme #heatwave conditions continue. pic.twitter.com/1oOTwAVJxO — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) December 19, 2019

Mildura and Swan Hill are forecast to reach a scorching 47°.

Trams on two routes will be replaced by buses because of the heat, while a third tram line is cancelled altogether.

If the city reaches the forecast temperature, trains will also likely be affected. While Metro Trains has no planned service changes, train speeds will need to be reduced on some lines and sections of track if the ambient temperature reaches 42°, or if the track temperature exceeds 55°.

TRAM CHANGES:

Route 78: Buses replace trams between North Richmond and Balaclava

Route 82: Buses replace trams between Moonee Ponds and Footscray

Route 30: No trams running

Route 12: Trams diverting down La Trobe Street between St Vincent’s Plaza and Batman Park