F1 race director Charlie Whiting has died on the eve of the Melbourne Grand Prix

Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

Formula 1 race director, Charlie Whiting, has died in Melbourne on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix.

The 66-year-old was found dead in his hotel room this morning after suffering a pulmonary embolism.

Whiting began his F1 career in 1977 and joined the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile in 1988.

He’d held the position of race director since 1997.

His duties included starting the races and deciding when to stop, pause or restart them.

In a statement FIA president Jean Todt said Formula One has lost “a faithful friend and a charismatic ambassador”.

A replacement for Mr Whiting for this weekend’s season opener at Albert Park hasn’t yet been confirmed.