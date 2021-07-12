‘Blank canvas’: This real estate listing for a burnt home sums up Melbourne’s property market

A half burnt down house is attracting a lot of attention.

The Thornbury property is missing a big chunk of its roof, and is listed for $1.25 million.

The real estate listing for 44 Collins Street has optimistically labelled it “a blank canvas”.

A candle sparked a fire in the rental property about a year and a half ago, and the landlord’s insurance had lapsed at the time.

“The rest of the house is still okay, it’s still solid. It’s only that front area that’s been burnt out,” director at Woodards in Northcote, Mario Butera told Dee Dee.

“Obviously this property needed renovation in the first place, it probably needed the whole roof replace anyway.

“The rest of the home is blackened but it is still in very, very good condition. The bones are okay.

“There’s a lot of interest already.”

The home will go under the hammer on July 31.

The listing in full:

“Whether you’re on the hunt for that perfect block to build your dream home or you’re a developer with a vision for a creative and sustainable development (STCA), look no further: this 394m2 block with ROW in Thornbury’s heart is the blank canvas you’ve been searching for.

“Here, everything – and we mean everything – is within walking distance. From High Street’s renowned cafe culture and dining scene, numerous boutiques and shopping precincts like Preston South Shopping Centre and Northcote Plaza, to Thornbury Station and High Street trams that’ll take you straight into Melbourne’s CBD (roughly 7 kilometres away), Penders and Henderson parks and a number of primary and secondary schools to choose from – yet just far enough away from it all that you retain a peaceful and laidback slice of suburbia – this position offers a wondrous level of convenience, comfort and community.

“The home itself – north-facing, bookended by verandahs and equipped with four bedrooms, kitchen, living and dining rooms and cosy backyard – has weathered some significant wear-and-tear and would offer a fabulous challenge for renovators, while for those looking for the ultimate position to lock in the coveted inner-north lifestyle will delight in creating something brand new.”

Images: Woodards Northcote