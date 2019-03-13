Facebook, Messenger and Instagram down across the globe

Users of Facebook, Messenger and Instagram are experiencing issues across the globe.

While the applications will open, users can’t send or receive messages or post new content.

Instagram stories are down, as are direct messages and the button to post also isn’t working.

The applications will still be working for some people, not 100 per cent of all Facebook users are impacted.

The issue began about 3am Thursday morning AET, about 6am Facebook took to Twitter to acknowledge the issue is not related to a cyber attack.

Users across the United States, Canada and Europe have reported issues.

Facebook is working to fix the issue.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019