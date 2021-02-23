Facebook to lift ban on Australian news

Facebook will lift its ban on Australian news after striking a deal with the Australian government.

It means news pages, including those belonging to 3AW, will return to Facebook in the coming days.

Facebook blocked Australian users from sharing or viewing local or international news content in protest against paying for news.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been in discussions with Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg in recent days.

At this stage, the terms of the deal are unclear.

But the rest of the world will be watching on with interest.