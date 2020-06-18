Explosion at a Mornington Peninsula factory

Emergency services have been called to reports of an explosion on Yuilles Road in Mornington this morning.

Plumes of black smoke are billowing from the site and a witness said ash is travelling hundreds of metres from the fire.

“I’m sitting about 300 metres away from it and there’s all black soot and everything landing on the road,” Greg told Neil Mitchell.

The CFA was was called to the incident at 9.05am, where they found an excavator on fire.

Twenty cubic metres of scrap metal have also been impacted.

Four CFA units, police and ambulance are on the scene.

The blaze is under control.

WorkSafe has been notified of the incident.

