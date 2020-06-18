3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Explosion at a Mornington Peninsula..

Explosion at a Mornington Peninsula factory

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Emergency services have been called to reports of an explosion on Yuilles Road in Mornington this morning.

Plumes of black smoke are billowing from the site and a witness said ash is travelling hundreds of metres from the fire.

“I’m sitting about 300 metres away from it and there’s all black soot and everything landing on the road,” Greg told Neil Mitchell.

The CFA was was called to the incident at 9.05am, where they found an excavator on fire.

Twenty cubic metres of scrap metal have also been impacted.

Four CFA units, police and ambulance are on the scene.

The blaze is under control.

WorkSafe has been notified of the incident.

Press PLAY below for Greg’s call reporting the fire.

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332