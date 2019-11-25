Faeces filth: Poo hurled at bus driver in disgusting attack

A bus driver has become the victim of a disgusting attack in Melbourne’s north.

The driver was stopped on Harvest Home Road in Wollert at about 9.40pm on November 13 when a man approached his door and threw a bag of human faeces at him.

The excrement struck the driver in the face and covered his jacket.

The driver has been off work on stress leave since the attack.

No passengers were hit by the flying faeces.

The offender fled after the filthy attack, and police are calling on the public to help find him.

The attacker was perceived to be Caucasian, aged in his 30s or 40s, of medium height and build, and had a fair complexion.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a beige beanie, a yellow and black hi-vis jumper with the hood up, and dark pants with a white stripe.

Investigators have released images of the man in the hope someone may be able to identify him.

Anyone with information on the incident or knows the identity of the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au