Fagan’s three stats that determine the Lion’s game day plan

Danny Daly, Fagan’s right-hand man at Brisbane Lions says the pair look to three main statistics mid-game when determining changes to be made.

The tactical guru told Sportsday the following are highly scrutinised in the box.

“Contested ball, but more so post and pre,” said Daly.

“We have a big emphasis on our post clearance numbers, the contested ball.

“That’s number one for us.

“Time in forward half, is another big one on game day.

“And, obviously clearance numbers.”

