Fair Work Commission awards police officer the right to work four days a week

A Victorian policeman has won the right to work four 10 hour shifts instead of the usual five 8-hour days, after initially being denied by Victoria Police.

As reported in The Herald Sun, the force denied Detective Senior Constable Gary Emery’s application on “reasonable business grounds” but the Fair Work Commission has backed him.

Kamal Farouque, Principal Lawyer in Maurice Blackburn’s Employment practice told Ross and John the decision is a win for the Police Union and could have greater ramifications.

“The world doesn’t fit into the old template,” Kamal said.

“In order to keep and retain a high performing happy workforce, I think you’ve got to be accommodating for people’s requests for flexibility.”

