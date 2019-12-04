Advertisement
3AW listener Faith joins Neil Mitchell in studio for an interview of a VERY different kind!
On September 2, Neil Mitchell took a call from Faith Warwick.
She was his first caller for 3AW’s “Spin To Win” promotion.
Her prize? An in-studio interview with Neil.
She was a bit apprehensive about the whole situation.
“I’m not that interesting, Neil!” Faith said.
But, as Neil Mitchell said, everybody has a story.
He was right! Faith had plenty to share.
