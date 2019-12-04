3AW
3AW listener Faith joins Neil Mitchell in studio for an interview of a VERY different kind!

4 hours ago
in studio with neil mitchell

On September 2, Neil Mitchell took a call from Faith Warwick.

She was his first caller for 3AW’s “Spin To Win” promotion.

Her prize? An in-studio interview with Neil.

She was a bit apprehensive about the whole situation.

“I’m not that interesting, Neil!” Faith said.

But, as Neil Mitchell said, everybody has a story.

He was right! Faith had plenty to share.

Click PLAY below to jump in the studio!

Click PLAY below to hear the interview in full

