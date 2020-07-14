Fake notices ‘put lives at risk’ at Melbourne parks

Fake notices claiming parks are open have been put up at two playgrounds in Melbourne’s south-east.

The fraudulent signs, claiming to be from Kingston Council, encourage children to continue using play equipment and even include a fake signature from the City of Kingston Mayor, Georgina Oxley.

Cr Oxley says the signs are “very disturbing and outrageous”.

“It did confuse a couple of families who did go down over the weekend and saw the signs at these locations, and unfortunately did use the playground with their young children,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s hard to say whether it’s politically motivated or whether it’s just someone trying to cause chaos in the City of Kingston and put lives at risk.

“Either way, it is not welcomed … this is just divisive behaviour.”

Police are investigating who put up the fraudulent signs.

Press PLAY below for more.