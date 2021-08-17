Fake QR codes pasted over COVID check-in posters at a Mornington Peninsula butcher

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Mornington Peninsula butcher has had fake QR codes pasted over its COVID check-in posters.

A caller to the Rumour File reported on Monday that the check-in codes had been covered with QR stickers redirecting to another website.

The Herald Sun reports activists placed stickers over QR codes at Bells Quality Meats in Mount Martha.

The stickers direct people to the ‘Don’t Watch’ website, which promotes a vegan lifestyle.

