Fake QR codes pasted over COVID check-in posters at a Mornington Peninsula butcher

4 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Fake QR codes pasted over COVID check-in posters at a Mornington Peninsula butcher

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Mornington Peninsula butcher has had fake QR codes pasted over its COVID check-in posters.

A caller to the Rumour File reported on Monday that the check-in codes had been covered with QR stickers redirecting to another website.

The Herald Sun reports activists placed stickers over QR codes at Bells Quality Meats in Mount Martha.

The stickers direct people to the ‘Don’t Watch’ website, which promotes a vegan lifestyle.

Press PLAY below to hear more on the Rumour File

Image: Google Maps

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
