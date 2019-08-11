Parkville jogger killed by falling tree in tragic incident

A woman has been killed after a large elm tree fell at Princes Park on Monday morning.

Paramedics were called to the incident at Parkville at 8.30 this morning.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was transported to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with critical injuries, but sadly did not survive.

It’s believed she was jogging at the time of the tragic incident.

3AW reporter Kiara Parker said the huge tree is near Royal Parade.

“It’s on the perimeter of Princes Park and it has come right out at the root and come crashing down,” she said.

Nobody else was injured during the incident.

Southbound lanes on Royal Parade are closed near Walker Street, and police are asking motorists and cyclists to avoid the area.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.