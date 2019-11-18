Families of Bourke Street victims scathing of police, inquest told

The families of the victims of the 2017 Bourke Street rampage have been scathing of police on the first day of a coronial inquest.

Zachary Bryant was the youngest of the six victims who lost their lives when they were struck by a stolen maroon commodore on January 20, 2017.

James Gargasoulas was jailed for at least 46 years in February over the rampage.

Zachary’s mother recounted her last memory of her “perfect” three-month-old baby boy — switching off his life support and hearing his heart beat for the last time.

His father added much more could have been done by police and the department of justice to prevent the outcome, saying while one man was ultimately responsible for the death of their loved one, the system was also complicit.

His sentiments were echoed by the wife of 33-year-old Matthew Si, who was also killed.

Melinda Tan told the inquest there were so many red flags and opportunities lost.

She said she believed police were never in control of the situation and that Gargasoulas played them and he won.

Ms Tan said she hopes the inquest will determine how the collective force, with every resource at their disposal, failed to stop one man’s murderous rampage.

3AW reporter Stefanie Waclawik was at the inquest.

“It was really confronting,” she told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more about the inquest

Picture: Getty Images