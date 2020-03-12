Family appeal for help to find Susan
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing woman Susan Moore.
The Ms Moore, 74, was last seen at an address on Anderson Road at Sunbury yesterday about 2pm.
Police and family members have concerns for Susan due to her having dementia.
She is described as Caucasian in appearance, 150cm tall, slim build with grey hair.
Susan was last seen wearing a blue cardigan, blue t-shirt, black pants and glasses.
Police have released an image of Susan in the hope someone recognises her and can provide information regarding her current whereabouts.
Anyone with information about Susan is urged to contact Sunbury Police Station on 9744 8111.