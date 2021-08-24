Missing Langwarrin man found after family’s call for help

Good news!

Missing Langwarrin man, Paul Foot, has been found safe in Lysterfield this morning, after going missing on Sunday.

He’s currently being treated by paramedics and will be taken to hospital for observation.

It comes after his family put a call out for help to find him.

“He got a taxi driver to take him down to Lysterfield Lake, leaving behind his mobile phone and a note,” his daughter Tahnee said.

“With him suffering from mental illness we jumped on that very quickly.”

