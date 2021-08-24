3AW
Missing Langwarrin man found after family’s call for help

9 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Missing Langwarrin man found after family’s call for help

Good news!

Missing Langwarrin man, Paul Foot, has been found safe in Lysterfield this morning, after going missing on Sunday.

He’s currently being treated by paramedics and will be taken to hospital for observation.

It comes after his family put a call out for help to find him.

“He got a taxi driver to take him down to Lysterfield Lake, leaving behind his mobile phone and a note,” his daughter Tahnee said.

“With him suffering from mental illness we jumped on that very quickly.”

Press PLAY below to hear more from the missing man’s daughter Tahnee

Neil Mitchell
News
