Family Court issues warning to parents planning on exploiting COVID-19 situation

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott

The Chief Justice of the Family Court has a warning for any parent planning on abusing their custody situation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be ramifications for people who don’t act reasonably, and don’t act in the spirit of orders,” Mr Will Alstergren QC told Tom Elliott.

“If they unreasonably withhold children, or they want to stop somebody from doing something they think will be unsafe for the child, they can file applications now electronically and they can have hearings electronically, with the court, we are open.”

He pleaded with parents to act “reasonably and sensibly” with their children during this trying period.

