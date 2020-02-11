Family furious as Melbourne woman joins list of coronavirus cases

FIRST with NEIL MITCHELL

The family of a young Melbourne woman who has tested positive to novel coronavirus on a cruise ship in Japan believes the federal government should step in and evacuate all Australians to safety.

As first revealed by Neil Mitchell on Wednesday morning, Sydenham woman Bianca, 21, is the twelfth Australian confirmed to have the virus of the 223 Australians aboard the Diamond Princess.

Her parents and teenage brother have been taken off the ship and quarantined in a Japan hospital.

The cruise ship has quarantined all passengers aboard the vessel.

Bianca’s grandfather and father of her mum, Peter, told Neil Mitchell the Australians have had no contact from government.

“These people are in limbo and no one cares about them,” he said.

“That’s how it seems because we’ve had no contact from the government in any way.”

