Family heartbroken after thieves steal precious videos of their sick child

A Melbourne family has been left heartbroken after thieves stole precious keepsakes, including video tapes containing footage of their sick child growing up.

One of the family’s four children has a rare medical condition, and is not expected to live a long life.

The burglars broke into the Justin Court, Croydon North home between midday and 5pm on July 26 and stole a hard drive video camera and video tapes, as well as hearing aids used by the ill child.

The also snatched an old prayer book which belonged to the victim’s late grandmother and heirloom jewellery.

