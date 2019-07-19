Family home of murdered Australian girl’s parents saved by mystery investor

The community have rallied behind a Melbourne couple who were on the verge of having nowhere to live.

26 years after Brian and Carmel Russell’s daughter, Natalie, was murdered by serial killer Paul Denya, the elderly couple were forced to sell their home after Brian was diagnosed with cancer and lost his business.

But after they were set to move out in August, a mystery investor purchased the properly and allowed them to keep living there at a discount rate.

Brian Russell told Neil Mitchell he was humbled the community’s generosity.

“I’m just so relieved, it’s been a terrible strain over the past six weeks or so,” he said.

“We just can’t believe how people have rallied behind us to help us.

“It’s very humbling, we’re just a basic Aussie family and we don’t expect this thing to happen but it’s been absolutely marvelous.”

