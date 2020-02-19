3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Family killed: Mum dies in hospital after father’s despicable fire attack

5 hours ago
3AW News

A mother has died hours after her three children and estranged husband were killed in a horrific car fire in the Brisbane’s east.

Police say Hannah Baxter, 31, succumbed to her injuries at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

It’s believed Rowan Baxter, 42, an ex-NRL player, doused the car containing his wife and three young children in petrol, setting it alight.

Witnesses reported hearing the woman screaming “he’s poured petrol on me” as she managed to escape with critical burns.

The children — aged 3, 4 and 6 — died in the car.

There are reports Baxter died nearby from a self-inflicted stab wound.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

(Above image: Facebook)

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.