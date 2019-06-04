Family left fearing for safety as police fail to turn up to attempted home invasion

A Point Cook family has been left horrified and fearing for their safety after police failed to turn up following an attempted home invasion.

Paul was at home with his wife, sleeping, in the early hours of Sunday morning when they were woken by the sound of somebody trying to break into their front door.

Naturally, they called Triple Zero.

They were told to barricade themselves inside the house.

The offenders failed to gain entry, turning their interest to cars outside.

Police never turned up.

Paul called again and was told police would call him back.

They said they were busy dealing with other incidents.

They haven’t heard from police since.

“We were frightened and beside ourselves,” Paul told Neil Mitchell.

“It’s the third night now that we’ve hardly slept a wink.”

3AW Mornings is pursuing the matter with Victoria Police.

“It’s not good enough,” Neil Mitchell said.

