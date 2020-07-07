Family of four tests positive to COVID-19 after visiting coastal hamlet
A family of four who holidayed at Port Fairy last week has tested positive to COVID-19.
Moyne Shire Council confirmed the news on Tuesday.
“The family did the right thing, cutting their holiday short after being told a close family member in Melbourne had a confirmed case of the virus,” the council said in a statement.
“They immediately returned to their home, which is not a hot spot suburb, and got tested.”
The council said it was providing assistance to a local accommodation business as a result.