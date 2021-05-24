Family of one of Paul Denyer’s victims make passionate plea to keep him behind bars forever

The family and friends of one of the victims of Frankston serial killer Paul Denyer fear he will kill again if released from prison.

Denyer murdered 17-year-old Natalie Russell, 18-year-old Elizabeth Stevens and 22-year-old Deborah Fream during three terrifying weeks in 1993.

The 49-year-old killer will be eligible for parole in 2023.

Friends and family of Natalie Russell say the state government needs to intervene to ensure he remains behind bars.

“I think he had a fair trial. (Justice) Frank Vincent gave him every chance and brought in all the experts and they said ‘No matter how long you lock him in, when he comes out he will murder again’. I think, from a pure and simple justice point of view, he got three life terms and he should serve them,” Natalie’s father Brian Russell told Neil Mitchell.

As part of the push to keep Denyer behind bars, Natalie’s best friend Karen has spoken publicly for the first time.

“We could always just think that he was ‘away, away’, and it was years away. You didn’t really need to think about it too much but it’s actually coming up and there is a possibility that he could be released and that’s just too much to bear at the moment,” she said.

“Each day is still a struggle for one reason or another.”

Liberal Democrats MP David Limbrick, who was Natalie’s boyfriend when she was killed, has set up a petition through Parliament calling for legislation to keep Denyer behind bars for life.

“If the government doesn’t do something this year it’s going to be too late … legislation takes time to produce and go through Parliament,” he said.

