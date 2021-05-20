3AW
Family-owned retailer to close Melbourne CBD store after 111 years

7 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
A family-owned retailer will close its Melbourne CBD store of 111 years on Saturday.

Outdoors and camping store, Mitchells Adventure, will close its Russell Street flagship store.

The shop was founded in 1909, as Mitchells Army and Navy store.

The business is moving on due to the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns, a hotel development planned for the site and rising land tax.

Owner of Mitchells Adventure, David Cohen, has told the Herald Sun he is exploring new sites for a Melbourne flagship store.

Mitchells Adventure will continue to operate in other states.

Press PLAY below to hear the call to the Rumour File

Image: Google Maps

