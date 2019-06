Friday at 12.30pm

If you have a television, it’s highly likely that Jennifer Keyte has been in your lounge room.

Jennifer is one of Melbourne’s most recognisable faces, with almost forty years experience as a journalist, newsreader and presenter.

She’s no stranger to 3AW, in 1996, Jen briefly worked at the station!

Jennifer currently presents 10 News First in Melbourne.

She’s a mum of two sons and joins Denis weekly to chat all things family.