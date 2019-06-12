Fan ejected from Marvel Stadium for umpire abuse wants an apology from the AFL

The fan ejected from Marvel Stadium for calling an umpire a “bald headed flog” says he wants an apology from the AFL.

Frankie (not his real name) says he did call the umpire a “flog”, but his insult was no worse than those thrown by others around him.

The umpires now allege the words weren’t the issue, and Frankie was running at the umpires from two bays away and waving his arms around.

He denies the allegations.

“No, that’s far from the truth. I was in my allocated seat and I have photographic evidence to prove that,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I had one hand in my pocket and the other one was holding my radio, so no, I didn’t wave my hands at anybody.

“There was no running at all.”

Frankie told Neil Mitchell he wants an apology from the AFL.

“It’s pretty disgraceful if you ask me,” he said.

“My head had been plastered on news outlets across Australia for no reason.

“I’d like to hear from the AFL.”

Frankie said there has clearly been a change in what’s considered acceptable conduct at the football.

“I’d like to know what the story is.

“Have the goal posts moved in terms of yelling out stuff at the footy? Clearly there’s been a crackdown.”

